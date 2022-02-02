Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $37K

The crypto market is still fluctuating today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $37,616.49 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.04%, an increase of 0.80% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, decreasing 5.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.20 billion, which makes a 27.52% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 2 February 9:58PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $37,616.49
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,710.77
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $377.08
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.06
- Solana (SOL) $111.29
- XRP (XRP) $0.6139
- Terra (LUNA) $50.58
- Polkadot (DOT) $19.57
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
