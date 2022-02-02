Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $37K

The crypto market is still fluctuating today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $37,616.49 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.04%, an increase of 0.80% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, decreasing 5.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.20 billion, which makes a 27.52% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 2 February 9:58PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $37,616.49 Ethereum (ETH) $2,710.77 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $377.08 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.06 Solana (SOL) $111.29 XRP (XRP) $0.6139 Terra (LUNA) $50.58 Polkadot (DOT) $19.57

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.