Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $37K

Published February 2nd, 2022 - 07:52 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, decreasing 5.58% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is still fluctuating today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $37,616.49 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.04%, an increase of 0.80% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, decreasing 5.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.20 billion, which makes a 27.52% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 2 February 9:58PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $37,616.49

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,710.77
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $377.08
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.06
  7. Solana (SOL) $111.29
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6139
  9. Terra (LUNA) $50.58
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $19.57

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

