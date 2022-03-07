Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $38K

The crypto market is still dominated by red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,764 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.30%, an increase of 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.74 trillion, decreasing 1.13% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.21 billion, which makes a 30.01% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 7 March 8:42PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,764
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,581
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $377
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996
- XRP (XRP) $0.7376
- Terra (LUNA) $81
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8285
- Solana (SOL) $84
- Avalanche (AVAX) $74
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
