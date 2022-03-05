Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $39K

The crypto market is still trading in red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,185 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.20%, a decrease of 0.59% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.76 trillion, decreasing 2.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.80 billion, which makes a 21.47% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 5 March 7:16PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,185
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,644
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $380
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.7609
- Terra (LUNA) $83
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8621
- Solana (SOL) $89
- Avalanche (AVAX) $77
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
