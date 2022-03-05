Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $39K

The crypto market is still trading in red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,185 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.20%, a decrease of 0.59% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.76 trillion, decreasing 2.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.80 billion, which makes a 21.47% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 5 March 7:16PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,185 Ethereum (ETH) $2,644 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $380 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.7609 Terra (LUNA) $83 Cardano (ADA) $0.8621 Solana (SOL) $89 Avalanche (AVAX) $77

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.