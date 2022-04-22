Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $39K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,538 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.71%, a decrease of 0.57% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.85 trillion, decreasing 2.86% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.65 billion, which makes a 3.19% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 22 April 11:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,538 Ethereum (ETH) $2,962 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $408 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.7289 Solana (SOL) $101 Terra (LUNA) $94 Cardano (ADA) $0.9035 Avalanche (AVAX) $74

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.