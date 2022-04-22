Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $39K

  1. Home
Published April 22nd, 2022 - 08:15 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.71%, a decrease of 0.57% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,538 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.71%, a decrease of 0.57% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.85 trillion, decreasing 2.86% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.65 billion, which makes a 3.19% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 22 April 11:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $39,538

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,962
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $408
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7289
  7. Solana (SOL) $101
  8. Terra (LUNA) $94
  9. Cardano (ADA) $0.9035
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $74

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

