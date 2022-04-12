Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $40K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,161 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.89%, a decrease of 0.57% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.87 trillion, increasing 0.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.40 billion, which makes a 18.46% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 12 April 7:13PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $40,161 Ethereum (ETH) $3,045 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $412 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $106 XRP (XRP) $0.7074 Cardano (ADA) $0.959 Terra (LUNA) $84 Avalanche (AVAX) $76

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.