Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $40K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $$40,445 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.94%, an increase of 0.00% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.88 trillion, decreasing 0.11% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.10 billion, which makes a 9.49% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 15 April 06:04PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $40,445
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,035
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $417
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.775
- Solana (SOL) $101
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9523
- Terra (LUNA) $80
- Avalanche (AVAX) $76
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)