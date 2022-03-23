Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $41K

The crypto market today has been trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,978 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.83%, a decrease of 0.24% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, decreasing 1.40% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.47 billion, which makes a 21% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 23 March 3:21PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $41,978
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,946
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $400
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.8227
- Terra (LUNA) $93
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9797
- Solana (SOL) $91
- Avalanche (AVAX) $84
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
