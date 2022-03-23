  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $41K

Published March 23rd, 2022 - 12:17 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.83%, a decrease of 0.24% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today has been trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,978 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.83%, a decrease of 0.24% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, decreasing 1.40% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.47 billion, which makes a 21% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 23 March 3:21PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,978

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,946
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $400
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8227
  7. Terra (LUNA) $93
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.9797
  9. Solana (SOL) $91
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

