Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

It seems that things are turning red in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,522 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.11%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.88 trillion, decreasing 3.39% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.51 billion, which makes a 25.26% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Thursday, 3 March 7:41PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,522 Ethereum (ETH) $2,823 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $402 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 XRP (XRP) $0.7478 Terra (LUNA) $90 Solana (SOL) $95 Cardano (ADA) $0.8976 Avalanche (AVAX) $78

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.