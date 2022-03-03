Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

It seems that things are turning red in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,522 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.11%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.88 trillion, decreasing 3.39% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.51 billion, which makes a 25.26% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 3 March 7:41PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,522
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,823
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $402
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- XRP (XRP) $0.7478
- Terra (LUNA) $90
- Solana (SOL) $95
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8976
- Avalanche (AVAX) $78
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
