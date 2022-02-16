  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $43K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $43K

Published February 16th, 2022 - 04:06 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $43K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.21%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is back to red today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,607 at the time of writing.

Also ReadIndia’s Central Bank Reiterates Its Request to Ban CryptoIndia’s Central Bank Reiterates Its Request to Ban Crypto

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.21%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 1.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes a 9.94% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 16 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadIndia’s Central Bank Reiterates Its Request to Ban CryptoCrypto News Recap: Russia to Regulate Crypto

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,607

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,067
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $425
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9996
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8161
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.07
  8. Solana (SOL) $99
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $93
  10. Terra (LUNA) $55

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...