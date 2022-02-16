Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $43K

The crypto market is back to red today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,607 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.21%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 1.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes a 9.94% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 16 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,607 Ethereum (ETH) $3,067 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $425 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996 XRP (XRP) $0.8161 Cardano (ADA) $1.07 Solana (SOL) $99 Avalanche (AVAX) $93 Terra (LUNA) $55

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.