  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $39K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $39K

Published February 4th, 2022 - 03:16 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $39K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.01%, a decrease of 0.09% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $39,032 at the time of writing.

Also ReadDeFi Project Wormhole Says DeFi Project Wormhole Says "Funds Are Safe" After $320 Million Hack

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.01%, a decrease of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.78 trillion, increasing 5.48% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.42 billion, which makes a 2.81% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 4 February 5:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadDeFi Project Wormhole Says 5 Arab Women Who Made a Difference in the Crypto World

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $39,032

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,878
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $382
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.07
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.05
  7. Solana (SOL) $105
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6177
  9. Terra (LUNA) $50
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $19

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyCryptoBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...