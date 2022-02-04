Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $39K

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $39,032 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.01%, a decrease of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.78 trillion, increasing 5.48% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.42 billion, which makes a 2.81% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 4 February 5:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,032 Ethereum (ETH) $2,878 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $382 USD Coin (USDC) $1.07 Cardano (ADA) $1.05 Solana (SOL) $105 XRP (XRP) $0.6177 Terra (LUNA) $50 Polkadot (DOT) $19

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.