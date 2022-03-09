Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $42K

The crypto market is trading in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,371 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.38%, an increase of 1.00% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.85 trillion, increasing 7.04% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.50 billion, which makes a 14.45% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 9 March 7:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,371
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,746
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $395
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.7662
- Terra (LUNA) $101
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8566
- Solana (SOL) $88
- Avalanche (AVAX) $78
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
