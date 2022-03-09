Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $42K

The crypto market is trading in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,371 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.38%, an increase of 1.00% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.85 trillion, increasing 7.04% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.50 billion, which makes a 14.45% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 9 March 7:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,371 Ethereum (ETH) $2,746 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $395 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.7662 Terra (LUNA) $101 Cardano (ADA) $0.8566 Solana (SOL) $88 Avalanche (AVAX) $78

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: