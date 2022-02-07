Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $43K

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $43,713 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.42%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, increasing 5.98% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.30 billion, which makes a 31.42% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 7 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,713 Ethereum (ETH) $3,127 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $438 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Cardano (ADA) $1.20 Solana (SOL) $121 XRP (XRP) $0.7861 Terra (LUNA) $58 Polkadot (DOT) $22

