Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $43K

Published February 7th, 2022 - 04:06 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, increasing 5.98% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $43,713 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.42%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, increasing 5.98% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.30 billion, which makes a 31.42% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 7 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,713

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,127
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $438
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.20
  7. Solana (SOL) $121
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7861
  9. Terra (LUNA) $58
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $22

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

