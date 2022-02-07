Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $43K

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $43,713 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.42%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, increasing 5.98% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.30 billion, which makes a 31.42% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 7 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $43,713
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,127
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $438
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Cardano (ADA) $1.20
- Solana (SOL) $121
- XRP (XRP) $0.7861
- Terra (LUNA) $58
- Polkadot (DOT) $22
