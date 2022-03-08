Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $38K

The crypto market is still dominated by red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,472 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.72 trillion, decreasing 1.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.26 billion, which makes a 12.48% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 8 March 8:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,472
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,557
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $380
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.7179
- Terra (LUNA) $82
- Cardano (ADA) $0.7942
- Solana (SOL) $82
- Avalanche (AVAX) $72
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)