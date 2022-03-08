Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $38K

The crypto market is still dominated by red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,472 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.72 trillion, decreasing 1.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.26 billion, which makes a 12.48% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 8 March 8:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,472 Ethereum (ETH) $2,557 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $380 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.7179 Terra (LUNA) $82 Cardano (ADA) $0.7942 Solana (SOL) $82 Avalanche (AVAX) $72

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.