Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $38K

Published March 8th, 2022 - 04:52 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, an increase of 0.06% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is still dominated by red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,472 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.72 trillion, decreasing 1.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.26 billion, which makes a 12.48% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 8 March 8:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,472

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,557
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $380
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7179
  7. Terra (LUNA) $82
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.7942
  9. Solana (SOL) $82
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $72

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

