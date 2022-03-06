Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

Another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,189 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.18%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, decreasing 0.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.90 billion, which makes a 11.52% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 6 March 7:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,189
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,647
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $384
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.7435
- Terra (LUNA) $85
- Cardano (ADA) $0.847
- Solana (SOL) $88
- Avalanche (AVAX) $75
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
