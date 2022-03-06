Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

Another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,189 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.18%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, decreasing 0.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.90 billion, which makes a 11.52% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 6 March 7:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,189 Ethereum (ETH) $2,647 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $384 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.7435 Terra (LUNA) $85 Cardano (ADA) $0.847 Solana (SOL) $88 Avalanche (AVAX) $75

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.