Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $40K

Published March 18th, 2022 - 03:40 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.14%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading mainly in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,785 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.14%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.83 trillion, decreasing 0.04% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.42 billion, which makes a 10.46% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 18 March 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $40,785

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,886
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $391
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7849
  7. Terra (LUNA) $84
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.8406
  9. Solana (SOL) $87
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $80

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

