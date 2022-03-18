Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $40K

The crypto market is trading mainly in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,785 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.14%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.83 trillion, decreasing 0.04% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.42 billion, which makes a 10.46% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 18 March 6:44PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $40,785 Ethereum (ETH) $2,886 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $391 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.7849 Terra (LUNA) $84 Cardano (ADA) $0.8406 Solana (SOL) $87 Avalanche (AVAX) $80

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.