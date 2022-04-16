Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $40K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,441 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.85%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.88 trillion, increasing 0.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.80 billion, which makes a 29.00% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 16 April 3:26PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $40,441
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,043
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $416
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- XRP (XRP) $0.7769
- Solana (SOL) $102
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9531
- Terra (LUNA) $81
- Avalanche (AVAX) $77
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
