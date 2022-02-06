  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K

Published February 6th, 2022 - 04:44 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.66 trillion, decreasing 12.77% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $41,585 at the time of writing.

Also ReadHow Does The Hike in Interest Rates Affect the Crypto Market?How Does The Hike in Interest Rates Affect the Crypto Market?

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, an increase of 0.24% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.66 trillion, decreasing 12.77% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.85 billion, which makes a 33.04% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 6 February 6:49PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadHow Does The Hike in Interest Rates Affect the Crypto Market?5 Arab Women Who Made a Difference in the Crypto World

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,539

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,014
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $417
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.13
  7. Solana (SOL) $114
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6644
  9. Terra (LUNA) $55
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $21

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...