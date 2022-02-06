Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,585 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, an increase of 0.24% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.66 trillion, decreasing 12.77% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.85 billion, which makes a 33.04% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 6 February 6:49PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $41,539
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,014
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $417
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.13
- Solana (SOL) $114
- XRP (XRP) $0.6644
- Terra (LUNA) $55
- Polkadot (DOT) $21
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
