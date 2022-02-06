Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,585 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, an increase of 0.24% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.66 trillion, decreasing 12.77% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.85 billion, which makes a 33.04% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Sunday, 6 February 6:49PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,539 Ethereum (ETH) $3,014 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $417 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.13 Solana (SOL) $114 XRP (XRP) $0.6644 Terra (LUNA) $55 Polkadot (DOT) $21

