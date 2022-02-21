  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Hit $39K

Published February 21st, 2022 - 04:24 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, an increase of 0.04% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is facing another day of mixed trading with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,885 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, increasing 1.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.22 billion, which makes a 27.76% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 21 February 6:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,885

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,723
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $379
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9994
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7857
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.9475
  8. Solana (SOL) $90
  9. Terra (LUNA) $53
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $78

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

