Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Hit $39K

The crypto market is facing another day of mixed trading with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,885 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.77 trillion, increasing 1.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.22 billion, which makes a 27.76% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 21 February 6:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,885 Ethereum (ETH) $2,723 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $379 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9994 XRP (XRP) $0.7857 Cardano (ADA) $0.9475 Solana (SOL) $90 Terra (LUNA) $53 Avalanche (AVAX) $78

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.