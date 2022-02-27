Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggling to Remain at $39K

It's been a challenging day for the crypto market with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,156 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, an increase of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, decreasing 0.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.44 billion, which makes a 12.37% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Sunday, 27 February 6:42PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,156 Ethereum (ETH) $2,794 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $374 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996 XRP (XRP) $0.7498 Cardano (ADA) $0.8962 Solana (SOL) $90 Terra (LUNA) $76 Avalanche (AVAX) $79

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.