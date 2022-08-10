Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Swinging Again within $23K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,621 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.12%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, increasing 3.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.37 billion, which makes a 16.53% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 10 August 10:03PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,621 Ethereum (ETH) $1,813 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Binance Coin (BNB) $327 XRP (XRP) $0.3745 Cardano (ADA) $0.5278 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999 Solana (SOL) $41 Polkadot (DOT) $9.48

