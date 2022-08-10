  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Swinging Again within $23K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Swinging Again within $23K Levels

Published August 10th, 2022 - 06:58 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Swinging Again within $23K Levels
(Source: shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,621 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.12%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, increasing 3.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.37 billion, which makes a 16.53% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 10 August 10:03PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $23,621

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,813
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $327
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3745
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5278
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
  9. Solana (SOL) $41
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $9.48

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:BitcoinCrypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrency

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...