Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Swinging Again within $23K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,621 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.12%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, increasing 3.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.37 billion, which makes a 16.53% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 10 August 10:03PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $23,621
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,813
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Binance Coin (BNB) $327
- XRP (XRP) $0.3745
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5278
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
- Solana (SOL) $41
- Polkadot (DOT) $9.48
