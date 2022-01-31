Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades at $38K

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $38,400.27 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.65%, a decrease of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.75 trillion, increasing 1.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.84 billion, which makes a 25.66% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 31 January 7:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,400.27 Ethereum (ETH) $2,680.06 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $383.79 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.05 Solana (SOL) $97.66 XRP (XRP) $0.6059 Terra (LUNA) $51.66 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1415

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.