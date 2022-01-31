Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades at $38K

  1. Home
Published January 31st, 2022 - 05:23 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.65%, a decrease of 0.10% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $38,400.27 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.65%, a decrease of 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.75 trillion, increasing 1.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.84 billion, which makes a 25.66% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 31 January 7:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,400.27

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,680.06
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $383.79
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.05
  7. Solana (SOL) $97.66
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6059
  9. Terra (LUNA) $51.66
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1415

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

