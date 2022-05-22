Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K Levels

  1. Home
Published May 22nd, 2022 - 07:25 GMT
It's another green day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,958 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.61%, an increase of 0.12% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.28 trillion, increasing 1.40% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.48 billion, which makes a 5.78% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 22 May 10:29PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,958

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,009
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9989
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $317
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4172
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.536
  9. Solana (SOL) $51
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0852

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

