Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $37K

The crypto market has been mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $37,446.96 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.70 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.49 trillion, which makes a 47118.86% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 29 January 6:21PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $37,446.96
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,537.55
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $382.31
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- Cardano (ADA) $1.05
- Solana (SOL) $94.08
- XRP (XRP) $0.6129
- Terra (LUNA) $50.85
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1419
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
