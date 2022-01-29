Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $37K

  1. Home
Published January 29th, 2022 - 04:16 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market has been mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $37,446.96 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.70 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.49 trillion, which makes a 47118.86% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 29 January 6:21PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $37,446.96

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,537.55
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $382.31
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9995
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.05
  7. Solana (SOL) $94.08
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6129
  9. Terra (LUNA) $50.85
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1419

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

