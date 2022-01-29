Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $37K

The crypto market has been mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $37,446.96 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.70 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.49 trillion, which makes a 47118.86% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 29 January 6:21PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $37,446.96 Ethereum (ETH) $2,537.55 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $382.31 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 Cardano (ADA) $1.05 Solana (SOL) $94.08 XRP (XRP) $0.6129 Terra (LUNA) $50.85 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1419

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.