Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $42K Levels

Published April 10th, 2022 - 11:17 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,603 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, increasing 0.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.42 billion, which makes a 34.52% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 10 April 2:23PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,603

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,246
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $423
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9995
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7576
  7. Solana (SOL) $110
  8. Cardano (ADA) $1.03
  9. Terra (LUNA) $94
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $83

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

