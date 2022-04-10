Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $42K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,603 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, increasing 0.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.42 billion, which makes a 34.52% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 10 April 2:23PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,603
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,246
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $423
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- XRP (XRP) $0.7576
- Solana (SOL) $110
- Cardano (ADA) $1.03
- Terra (LUNA) $94
- Avalanche (AVAX) $83
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
