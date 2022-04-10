Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $42K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,603 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, increasing 0.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.42 billion, which makes a 34.52% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 10 April 2:23PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,603 Ethereum (ETH) $3,246 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $423 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 XRP (XRP) $0.7576 Solana (SOL) $110 Cardano (ADA) $1.03 Terra (LUNA) $94 Avalanche (AVAX) $83

