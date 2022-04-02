Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $46K Levels

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,609 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.90%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.16 trillion, increasing 4.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.81 billion, which makes a 14.27% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 2 April 1:42PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,437 Ethereum (ETH) $3,482 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $448 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996 Solana (SOL) $136 XRP (XRP) $0.8478 Cardano (ADA) $1.19 Terra (LUNA) $112 Avalanche (AVAX) $101

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.