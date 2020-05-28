Cyprus to Cover Costs of Infected Tourists with COVID-19

The fact that tourism in many countries around the world has been severely damaged by the coronavirus crisis is causing various governments to find creative solutions for bringing back tourists.



The government of Cyprus has announced that tourists infected with the virus while vacationing in the country will receive full coverage of all vacation expenses. It pledged to cover all accommodations, food and drink expenses, as well as medical costs for infected individuals along with their family members, with the only exception being the trip to the airport on their way home.



The proposal applies to tourists from all countries except the UK. Local authorities said that due to the high infection and death rates in the kingdom, British tourists will not be able to enter the island in the near future despite making up the highest percentage of visitors.

Flights to Cyprus are scheduled to resume on June 9, and the Cypriot government has announced that it has set up a special hospital to accommodate 100 beds for tourists infected with coronavirus during their stay.

Japan is also trying to attract tourists back into the country, following a 99.9 percent drop in tourism since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese government has announced that it is considering to offer a 50% discount on the cost of vacation for all tourists visiting the country in the coming weeks. The Japanese government's plan is estimated at &euro 11 billion. In April of this year, only 2,900 tourists visited the country, compared to almost 3 million in the same month of last year. The decline in tourism to the "Land of the Rising Sun" came after the country recorded nearly 17,000 cases of the coronavirus.