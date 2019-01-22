D8 Countries for to Adopt One Payment Card in Trade
Dato Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, Chief of Body
Follow >
Click here to add After Turkish as an alert
Disable alert for After Turkish,
Click here to add Dato Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari as an alert
Disable alert for Dato Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari,
Click here to add Anadolu Agency as an alert
Disable alert for Anadolu Agency,
Click here to add Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an alert
Disable alert for Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation works to adopt one card payment system, said the chief of body.
After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a bid on trade in local currencies among the member states, the D-8 started to work on the subject, Dato Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari told Anadolu Agency.
He said that a Malaysian firm developed a single payment card named "D8P", which will enable D-8 countries to use local currencies in international trade among members of the organization.
Read More
What Solutions Did the Arab Leaders Create in Their Economic Summit?
Arab Economic and Social Development Summit Did Not Go According to Plan
"In the near future, the central bank officials of the member states will gather to complete the works,” Shaari underlined.
Through an application to be prepared with the D8P card, all citizens of member countries will be able to use this payment method in all shopping and touristic visits, he said.
The D-8 head added that the card would work as a master or visa card in time.
Read More
Qatar, US to Bolster Bilateral Trade Ties
Amazon Becomes the World's Biggest Publicly-Traded Company
Shaari also said that a center would be established for developing technologic substructure for several trade activities in compliance with the Islamic rules.
Stressing Erdogan’s “strong vision”, he said: "Erdogan is not just the leader of Turkey, he is very efficient in other countries."
Shaari came to Turkey for signing a cooperation protocol with Anadolu Agency.
Established in Istanbul in 1997, the D-8 is the economic group of eight Muslim countries – Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Pakistan.
"The objectives of D-8 are to improve the position of member states in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at international level, and improve standards of living," according to its website.
By Gulsum Incekaya
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Dubai Trade offers “Rosoom” e-payment solution to Trakhees
- Stronger public-private sector cooperation needed to boost user confidence and e-commerce adoption in Egypt
- Network International Partners with China UnionPay
- Jordanian Consumers Adopt Visa’s Services as the Most Efficient Tool to Access Money
- Flash the cash, but e-payments are on the cards