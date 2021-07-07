DAE Inks Agreements to Sell Aircraft Worth $500 Million

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), a global aviation services company, said that its leasing division DAE Capital recently signed agreements to sell nine narrow and wide body aircraft with a total market value of approximately $500 million.

The aircraft sales are all expected to close in 2021. Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE said: “The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust. These transactions demonstrate DAE’s ability to originate and trade aircraft assets with a lease attached from high quality airline credits.”