Deep dive: Stablecoins depegging explained

ALBAWABA- Stablecoins are a popular type of cryptocurrency that provides a consistent value in relation to a specific asset, such as the US dollar or a basket of currencies. Due to the SVB bank crisis, one of the most popular stablecoins, USDC, recently depegged from the US dollar. In this article, we'll look at what stablecoins are, how they work, how depegging happens, and why it's bad. Marwan Ali, a crypto expert, will also provide insights throughout the article. But first, let's define further the concept of stablecoins.

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that are designed to maintain a stable value against a certain asset, such as the US dollar or a basket of currencies. They are often used as a means of payment or a store of value, and they are particularly useful for traders who want to avoid the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

Source: Shutterstock

According to Marwan Ali, "Stablecoins have gained appeal because they offer a stable value that is not subject to the wild swings of other cryptocurrencies."

How do Stablecoin Work?

There are three types of stablecoins: fiat-backed, commodity-backed, and algorithmic stablecoin. USDC and other fiat-backed stablecoin are backed by a reserve of fiat currency, such as US dollars. The stablecoin's issuer holds the reserve and issues new tokens as demand grows. Commodity-backed stablecoins are backed by a physical asset reserve, such as gold or oil. Algorithmic stablecoins use complex algorithms to keep their value stable. "Each type of stablecoin has its own advantages and disadvantages," notes Marwan Ali, "and investors should consider their preferences and risk tolerance before investing in them."

How Does Depegging Occur?

When a stablecoin's value no longer matches that of its underlying asset, depegging takes place. Numerous factors, such as a dearth of liquidity, fraud, or a financial crisis, can cause this. In the instance of USDC, the recent depegging took place as a result of the SVB bank crisis, which resulted in the freezing of the reserves used to back USDC. Depegging "can be a big risk for stablecoin investors, as it can result in significant losses," says Marwan Ali.

Depegging can have a number of negative consequences for stablecoin investors. For example, if a stablecoin depegs from the US dollar, the value of the stablecoin may drop significantly, causing investors to lose money. Additionally, depegging can erode trust in the stablecoin and its issuer, leading to a loss of confidence and reduced demand for the stablecoin. According to Marwan Ali, "Depegging can be a major risk for stablecoin investors, as it can result in significant losses and undermine confidence in the cryptocurrency market."

Stablecoin is a popular type of cryptocurrency that offer a stable value against a certain asset. However, depegging can occur for a variety of reasons and can have serious negative consequences for stablecoin investors. It is important for investors to carefully consider the type of stablecoin they invest in and to be aware of the risks associated with depegging. As Marwan Ali advises, "Investors should always conduct their due diligence and be aware of the risks involved in any investment."