Democrats unleash anti-Trump candidate Young RFK

ALBAWABA – Up and coming, Trump-like United States (US) presidential elections candidate Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy Jr, less commonly known as RFK Jr and Young RFK, has vowed Wednesday to back the US dollar with Bitcoin if he gets elected, news outlets reported.

The Bitcoin was priced at $30,009 early on Wednesday, according to Cointelegraph.

Democratic anti-Trump candidate Young RFK has promised to progressively back the dollar with what he called “hard currency”, including gold and Bitcoin, as well as other precious commodities.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Young RFK or RFK Jr

Speaking at a July 19 Heal-the-Divide PAC event, Kennedy claimed that backing the dollar with “hard currency”, gradually, could help to re-stabilize the American economy.

“My plan would be to start very, very small; perhaps 1 percent of issued T-bills would be backed by hard currency, by gold, silver, platinum or Bitcoin,” he said.

More so, Young RFK said he would exempt Bitcoin to US dollar conversions from capital gains taxes.

According to RFK Jr, the proposed exemption would encourage investment and incentivize ventures to grow their business in the US instead of other crypto-friendly markets, such as Singapore or Switzerland.

This is not the first time Young RFK boasted his pro-crypto position.

Young RFK is a Bitcoin investor

On May 19, he announced that he would accept political campaign donations in Bitcoin. And on July 9, investment disclosure reports uncovered that Young RFK owned up to $250,000 worth of Bitcoin, according to CNBC News.

RFK Jr

RFK Jr previously denied having any exposure to Bitcoin.

Concerns were raised about his possession and dealings in cryptocurrency, as to the ethicality of the affair, as per CNBC News, but no official proceedings were reported.

Turns out his immediate family held the cryptocurrency, Virginia Canter confirmed, the chief ethics counsel for watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

“There is no conflict here,” Kucinich told CNBC in an interview.

The Kennedy campaign later corroborated Kucinich’s statement, saying that “the investments were not his, but his wife’s. He is not involved in her investment decisions.”

However, at a later date, a campaign representative sent CNBC a new statement, saying the bitcoin investment is indeed Kennedy’s.

“I was mistaken in my last communication. Mr. Kennedy does hold a bitcoin investment, but it came later. At the time of the bitcoin speech he had no cryptocurrency holdings,” the representative said.

A month later, in June, Young RFK tweeted: “Bitcoin is not only a bulwark against totalitarianism and the manipulation of our money supply, it points the way toward a future in which government institutions are more transparent and more democratic.”

As president, I will make sure that your right to use and hold Bitcoin is inviolable. Bitcoin is not only a bulwark against totalitarianism and the manipulation of our money supply, it points the way toward a future in which government institutions are more transparent and more… pic.twitter.com/rPkMARieYu — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 27, 2023

He has now progressed from this to proposing a new “Bitcoin Standard”, in what would be a similar benchmark to that of the 1900 Gold Standard Ac, which was abandoned in the US in 1971.

Glimpses into RFK Jr’s policies

Until recently, Young RFK was mostly known for his environmental activism and his bold stands against big business and corporations in the United States.

He publically took on big business when he stood on stage at the SXSW Eco environment conference in Austin, US, in 2016.

Young RFK was reportedly the head of Waterkeeper Alliance, a New York City-based clean water advocacy group that works in 38 countries, the Guardian reported.

Democratic anti-Trump Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., aka Young RFK

He is well known for having been engaged in decades-long fights against companies such as General Electric to force them to clean up their pollution. From the Hudson River in New York to the San Francisco Bay.

Young RFK: On Environment and the Economy

An environmental lawyer by trade, Kennedy has positioned environmental policy as a centerpiece of his presidential bid, coupling environmental and economic policy as inseparable to his vision.

"In 100 percent of the situations, good environmental policy is identical to good economic policy," RFK Jr told a crowd of supporters when announcing his presidential run in April.

"If we want to measure our economy, this is how we ought to be measuring – based upon how it produces jobs and the dignity of jobs over the generations and how it preserves the value of the assets of our community."

Young RFK also promised, if elected, to protect wild lands by curbing logging, oil drilling and mining and containing suburban sprawl.

"We will become a global advocate for rainforest preservation and marine restoration," his campaign website states.

"We will rethink development policies that promised economic growth while ignoring ecological sustainability, and ended up delivering neither."

US 2024 Presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy, Jr. (R), RFK Jr or Young RFK

As a presidential candidate, Young RFK is required to make public his position on a variety of issues and policies, alongside the environment. From domestic affairs to the economy, military spending, and more.

Young RFK: On US Foreign Policy

Two of the hottest topics on top of the US foreign policy agendas are the Ukraine-Russia War and the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, riddled with human rights violations, occupation, colonialism, genocide and more.

On the Ukraine-Russia war

Speaking at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, back in June, Young RFK delivered what was billed as a major foreign policy address.

He told the crowd that he believes the US government bears some responsibility for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a view widely rejected by America and many Western countries, according to ABC News.

The "danger of reckless escalation and nuclear brinksmanship" was "real and present", he said.

The war in Ukraine created “a relentless mentality of foreign domination" on the part of the US, he said, accusing the “West” of intentionally sabotaging peace talks in the spring of 2022.

He added, more specifically, that the US wants to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Finally, Young RFK said: "I abhor Russia's brutal and bloody invasion of that nation [Ukraine]… But we must understand that our government has also contributed to its circumstances through repeated deliberate provocations of Russia going back to the 1990s."

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Dubbed “Champion for Israel” by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, RFK Jr was recently criticized for praising Roger Waters, whose recent show in Europe stirred controversy. The concert displayed the Palestinian flag on big screens, openly made references to human rights violations by Israelis, and exhibited Nazi-like costumes worn on stage.

RFK then recanted his support for Waters and deleted his tweets, news agencies reported.

Presidential candidate, Robert F Kennedy, Jr.

“I was unaware of his [Roger Waters’] position of Israel,” the candidate told The Hill in a televised Q&A. Adding that he took the tweet down the moment he learned about Waters’ position.

“I support Israel… My family has a long relationship with Israel. I support its right to exist and its right to protect its security,” he reaffirmed.

As for his position on Palestine, he said he supported a “humane outcome and a recognition ultimately of the aspirations [of the] Palestinian people is important for everybody”.

On Cuba: A long-standing Kennedy legacy

Young RFK was asked by The Hill about his position on the blockade against Cuba, which has stood for decades, since before his father and uncle, Robert “Bobby” and John F. Kennedy, even ran for office.

Young RFK's father and uncle, Robert F and John F Kennedy, were both assassinated

He said he would immediately lift the blockade on Cuba upon arriving in office, following in his uncle’s footsteps.

Notably, both his father and uncle were assassinated.

Young RFK: On the Economy

The economy has been ranking up the list of Americans’ concerns in the past few years, as in other countries around the world.

On military spending

In a June interview on the "Breaking Points" podcast, Kennedy said that his "primary platform" on the economy would be cutting military spending and reinvesting into domestic spending and development.

Supporters hold up signs for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"My primary platform is to cut the costs on the military," Kennedy said on the show.

"Again, what we were told was a peace dividend after the collapse of the Soviet Union. … We were going to cut our military budget from about $600 billion a year to $200 billion a year," he said.

On industry and development

On his website, Kennedy listed rebuilding industrial infrastructure "ruined by forty years of off-shoring" among his top priorities, alongside "government assistance to the nation's most vulnerable."

On the minimum wage

On raising the minimum wage, although he did not disclose a specific figure, Kennedy reaffirmed that "people should have a living wage in this country."

Robert Kennedy, Jr., Young RFK or RFK Jr, 2024 Presidential hopeful

"Thirty-five percent of Americans … are not making enough money to pay for basic human needs, and that means food, transportation and housing," Kennedy said on the podcast. "And that means those Americans are sitting on the precipice of a cliff, that they're inches away from, or on top of, becoming homeless."

On trade unions

As for trade unions, RFK Jr voiced his support for bolstering unions: "We need to build rebuild unions in this country, because it's one of the key ways we can counterbalance … the domination of our government by corporate power."

RFK Jr: The Democrats’ own Trump for 2024

Much like Republican candidate former US President Donald Trump, RFK Jr is a bit of an outlier.

Just as Trump appealed to the disenfranchised masses of America on the right and center-right side of the political spectrum, RFK Jr is working to address issues that appear to the same segments, on the left and center-left side of the spectrum.

Young JFK and Donald Trump both appeal to under-represented political groups

Both employ populist narratives and instruments. And both tackle issues at a fundamental issue and promise solutions that appeal to specific political demographics that lack representation in the government.

Will RFK Jr be the new Trump in the upcoming November elections?