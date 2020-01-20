Did You Know that Siri Calls Israel A 'Zionist Occupation State'?

Users on social media began posting videos of Apple's built-in virtual assistant Siri saying that Israeli President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin is "the president of the Zionist Occupation State," Business Insider reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the likely cause of the response is vandalism on Rivlin's Wikipedia page, since Wikipedia is a source Apple often uses to produce its information from.

"I direct my ire at them primarily, but also question why Siri blindly follows wiki entries." said Twitter user Anti-Semitism Watch Dog.

Wasn't online yesterday for the "Zionist occupation state" Siri screwup but the blame appears to be on Wikimedia instead of Apple. I direct my ire at them primarily, but also question why Siri blindly follows wiki entries. — Anti-Semitism Watch Dog (@ASWatchDog) January 19, 2020

"When #Siri gets it right... everyone's upset lol," said another user on Twitter. "#ZionistOccupationState Hopefully Siri also remembers that #Netanyahu is a terrorist."

A user named Taufiq Marhaban compared Facebook's translation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's name as "Mr. Sh*thole" with Siri's mistake.

Apple replaced 'Zionist Occupation State' with Israel and Siri now say that "Reuven Rivlin is the President of Israel," yet it has yet to formally address the controversy.

This article has been amended from its original source.