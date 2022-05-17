The Digital Gap: The Current Obstacles and How to Overcome them

If we were asked to highlight the one major accomplishment of our times, it would be the internet, without a doubt.

It was the invention of computers and the genius connective network that changed life on earth for good. Comparing today's life with the one experienced some 30 or 40 years ago, we will see how the world has become more digital than ever, and how the internet has become an integral part of every part of our lives.

This has inspired the creation of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day celebrated annually on the 17th of May, as a chance for us to remember, understand, and appreciate the many changes brought by the internet and other forms of communication advancement, and to exert more effort into exploring the possibilities humanity can unlock using this astounding invention.

Raising awareness in terms of the potential to be unlocked using the internet can not be limited to talking about the internet's importance and the different ways in which it can change the world. A major challenge to narrowing the digital gap that needs serious work into making the internet available to unprivileged societies, by overcoming a number of other issues.

During the COVID19 pandemic, the digital gap was quite challenging when entire countries switched to online learning amid strict lockdowns, leaving millions of students in disconnected communities deprived of their right to education for many months.

Digital Gap: Challenges and Solutions

For example, in most world countries, internet access sees the highest rates in educated and well-off communities. Both education and financial ability have proved to play a major role in encouraging internet use for a better future.

This can be particularly challenging in societies with high illiteracy rates, and consequently low educational acquisition, both resulting in individuals' inability to have proper access to internet applications.

Businesses that wish to push for more internet users in local communities should design special projects that can alleviate poverty and enhance education's quality, including offering educational training, internship programs, and investing in underprivileged communities.

Efforts to bridge the digital gap should also ensure that communities that are not as connected to the internet as needed have access to affordable devices and internet connection plans in their areas.

Localization

Another set of obstacles that hinder the narrowing of the digital gap is connected to internet services not being available for everyone, especially in countries with vast areas that might be hard to cover with internet networks.

Typically, in such instances, internet connections become the strongest and most available in cities, leaving millions of people in rural areas out of reach.

This gives businesses and innovative startups a valuable opportunity to provide areas with no internet services with affordable and strong connections, using new solutions.

Finally, the internet needs to become more inclusive in terms of languages, so it can be used by millions of people who do not speak English or other dominant European languages. Despite crucial developments in this regard over the last 25 years, the internet is still the strongest in English.

Localizing websites to offer high-quality content for millions of non-English speakers will not only help many businesses generate traffic and profit, through attracting new audiences, but can also have a great impact in increasing the population of our digital world, and hence narrowing gaps.