District 2020: Expo 2020 Impressive Site to Stay

Now that Expo 2020 has come to an end, after six months of massive success noted by receiving more than 23 million visitors from 192 countries, there are many questions about the 438-hectare area on top of which the global event was held between October 2021 and March 2022.

For the past six months, the world has watched the many events organized by Dubai Expo 2020, which, despite the year-long delay caused by COVID19, ended on a very successful note.

Appealing pavilions representing hundreds of countries from all over the world, concerts featuring some of the world's most renowned artists and musicians, and events that introduced cultures, innovations, and policies were all part of the dynamic event that was organized in the Middle East for the very first time. According to Reuters, the total cost of organizing Expo 2020 in Dubai is estimated to be around $6.8 billion.

However, as Expo 2020 closed its doors in the early hours of April 1st, 2022, many people have been wondering about the massive area of the Dubai Exhibition Centre and the many buildings that were specifically designed for the global event.

Organizers have explained that ongoing plans aim to transform the Expo 2020 main site into a "human-centered smart city" that also compromises a new business spot in the city. The new project has been given the name District 2020, so it continues to honor the legacy of the global event.

What is District 2020?

District 2020 will be making use of about 80% of the Expo 2020 location, so it is still a bright spot for futuristic inspiration, serving as a new human-centered area, one that is smart, sustainable, inclusive, and inspiring, so it provides support for Dubai residents as well as entrepreneurs from all over the globe.

One of the first plans for District 2020 is hosting a select number of start-up projects for two years, free of charge, to help them thrive and achieve the success they aspire for.

According to some sources, representatives of Scale2Dubai responsible for the business development in the District stated that they have been contacted by 3200 businesses from 27 different countries, all expressing interest in having their offices at the new Dubai business hub.

They also explained that 628 businesses have been successfully shortlisted to relocate to the district so far, out of which 85 will be centered in the district before the end of 2022.

"80 per cent of the Expo built structures at the sprawling 4.38 sq km site will be repurposed to transform it into a 15-minute futuristic, human centric city where people can work, live and explore. Encompassing government offices, Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, cultural attractions, accelerators, incubators, labs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, District 2020 aims to attract diverse talents from across the world." - Tala Al Ansari, Director of Innovation Ecosystem and Scale2Dubai Also Read Dubai Expo: Israel Comes to The UAE With Its Jewish Taste

District 2020 will not be only limited to business offices, however. Current plans include a walkable community-based area and hundreds of residential units, all focused on extending the legacy of Expo 2020 as an international oasis that caters to the different communities that reside in Dubai.

Moreover, District 2020 will encompass a Children and Science Centre, a Blockchain Campus where blockchain businesses from all over the world can find a home, in addition to keeping some of the most iconic landmarks that defined the six-month-long Expo 2020, such as the gravity-defying water feature, observation deck garden in the sky, and the iconic Al Wasl Plaza.

Finally, three of the largest pavilions will keep their presence as main cultural attractions, that is ones by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India.