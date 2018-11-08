Don't Do This on Social Media to Avoid Dh 500,000 Fine

Those engaging in hate speech on social media are committing a cybercrime punishable under the law. (Shutterstock)

Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents that slandering people on social media can be fined up to Dh500,000 and face a 3-year jail term.

Those who engage in such acts face a minimum of Dh250,000 and a 1-year prison sentence, as per Al Roeya report.

The community police department also stressed that those who slander an on-duty public official or a public service officer are committing an aggravated crime.

It is very important to protect the dignity of the office of public service and the officers themselves. Proper respect should be accorded to those who assist the public in resolving their matters in government offices.

The law stipulates three types of cybercrimes: hackers, professionals and haters.