DP World Ranks Among the Top Places to Work In the Middle East

DP World, a leading global provider of logistics solutions, said its head office in Dubai has been ranked as one of the top places to work after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Middle East.

This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Great Place to Work is a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognises the best workplaces in over 60 countries worldwide. Its Institute is a global authority in the construction of high performance and high trust culture companies.

On the key recognition, Chief People Officer Maha Al Qattan said: "The head office certification means we are now certified on five of their lists joining our colleagues in Argentina, Peru, India and Brazil, and this means we enter the highly competitive pool on their global list which will be announced in October."

"We are proud that our head office is now certified by Great Place to Work, and we are committed to a great workplace culture. A total of 77 percent of employees responded to the survey and provided useful feedback, and 91% of them said they regard DP World Head Office as a great place to work," stated Al Qattan.

"Some 98% of the participants feel this is a safe place to work. There were expressions of loyalty, optimism and hope, that all bodes well for our future. At the same time, the employees provided clear thoughts on how to make DP World better," he added.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: "As I have said in the past, I have a great deal of passion for DP World. We have risen to the challenge of the pandemic and kept trade flowing, and our spirit and desire to do better things for our industry and this world remains intact.

"I will do everything I can to move DP World forward by ensuring we are one of the best managed companies in the industry and continue to provide a great workplace environment for all," he added.