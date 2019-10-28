Driver Dies After Being Trapped Inside Burning Tesla

The driver of a Tesla burned to death after a crash after the 'futuristic handles' on his car trapped him inside and prevented rescuers from opening the doors.







According to The Sun, Dr. Omar Awan, 48, lost control of his Model S Tesla and skidded across the road into a palm tree in Florida. Although police arrived immediately, the 'inaccessible door handles' (which are programmed to pop out whenever they detect a key fob nearby) malfunctioned and prevented rescuers from saving the man.

Tesla driver burned to death after crash because ‘futuristic handles’ trapped him and rescuers 'couldn't open the doors' https://t.co/uuRxp2bl0T — The Sun (@TheSun) October 24, 2019

The family of the victim have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company, alleging that the car's battery caught on fire and the door handles were a safety risk.

"The fire engulfed the car and burned Dr. Awan beyond recognition - all because the Model S has inaccessible door handles, no other way to open the doors, and an unreasonably dangerous fire risk," claims the lawsuit.