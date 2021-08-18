Dubai: 24K Gold Price Recovers to Dh211 Per Gram

  1. Home
Published August 18th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
In the UAE, 24K gold prices increased Dh211 per gram on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The yellow metal rebounded 0.10% to $1,785 per ounce at 12:15 Amman Time (GMT +3).

Dubai gold prices have logged in more gains amid global Delta variant concerns which spooked already nervous markets.

The yellow metal rebounded 0.10% to $1,785 per ounce at 1:15 PM UAE time.

Gold Price in Dubai

Source: goldprice.org

In the UAE, 24K gold prices increased Dh211 per gram on Wednesday. At the time of writing, 22K at Dh203.5, 21K at Dh194.25, and 18K at Dh166.5 per gram.

