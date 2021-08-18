Dubai: 24K Gold Price Recovers to Dh211 Per Gram

Dubai gold prices have logged in more gains amid global Delta variant concerns which spooked already nervous markets.

The yellow metal rebounded 0.10% to $1,785 per ounce at 1:15 PM UAE time.

Gold Price in Dubai

Source: goldprice.org

In the UAE, 24K gold prices increased Dh211 per gram on Wednesday. At the time of writing, 22K at Dh203.5, 21K at Dh194.25, and 18K at Dh166.5 per gram.