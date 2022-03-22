Dubai Airport to Close One Runway for 45 Days for Upgrades

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, will close one of its two runways for 45 days from May 9 to June 22, the operator said on Tuesday.

The northern runway will be shut for refurbishment to ensure continued safety and efficient operations, operator Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

"While regular runway maintenance is scheduled on a weekly basis, more extensive upgrades such as the one planned require a complete closure of the runway," it said.

"Dubai Airports continues to invest in developing and maintaining its infrastructure to enhance customer service quality and capacity and maintain its position as the world’s busiest international airport."

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is the base for long-haul airline Emirates and budget carrier flydubai. The runway last underwent such extensive repairs in 2014, while the southern runway was similarly refurbished in 2019.

The airport will continue to operate flights throughout the 45-day refurbishment period, but at reduced capacity, and some flights will be redirected to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, the emirate's second airport, to limit the impact on service during the closure period, Dubai Airports said.