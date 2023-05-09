Dubai airport welcomes 21m travelers in Q1

ALBAWABA - Dubai Airports expected that passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport (DXB) would increase by the end of this year 2023 to 83.6 million passengers. The airport received about 21.2 million passengers during the first quarter of this year.

Travel traffic through DXB continues to grow during the current year, as it received about 21.2 million passengers during the first quarter, due to Dubai Airports Company.

The number of passengers in the first quarter is close to the travel indicators achieved during the same period in 2019, at a rate of 95.6 percent.

March was the busiest month during the first quarter, with 7.3 million passengers recorded.

India maintained its lead as the first destination for travelers via DXB, with a total of three million passengers during the first quarter. Saudi Arabia came second with 1.6 million passengers.

While the United Kingdom and Pakistan occupied the third and fourth ranks with a total of 1.4 million and one million passengers, respectively.

The list of the most important international travel destinations also included the United States with 840 thousand passengers, Russia with 729 thousand passengers and Germany with 628 thousand passengers.