Dubai Airports Report Strong Recovery, Receiving 25.9 Million Traveller in 2020

“During 2020, we experienced challenges never before seen in the travel industry… Despite these challenges, we emerged at the end of 2020 with 25.9 million passengers passing through our airports,” said Paul Griffith on Monday.

“We remain optimistic that, in future, we will recover to former levels of traffic we enjoyed in 2019. Through these challenging times, one of the most important qualities is strength and resilience. And we have seen that not just from our staff, but our partners, stakeholders, airline customers, and concessionaires, everyone involved in making Dubai Airports the success it has been to date,” he said in a video message.

Dubai Airports reported passenger numbers were down by 70 percent from 2019 when it received 86.4 million visitors. Dubai was the world’s fourth-busiest airport in 2019, according to industry group Airports Council International.

India remained the top destination country with 4.3 million passengers, followed by the United Kingdom at 1.89 million, Pakistan at 1.86 million, Saudi Arabia at 1.45 million. Meanwhile, the top three cities were London at 1.15 million, Mumbai at 772,000, and New Delhi at 722,000.

“One of our first challenges was to reduce the scale of our infrastructure to match the greatly reduced level of demand. This was essential to preserve our liquidity and involved us hibernating Terminal 1, Concourse D, and Concourse A,” said Griffith.

"What we also had to do was to reassure our travelers that we were making every effort to make DXB and DWC a safe, secure, and hygienic place for them to continue their journey in complete confidence. As soon as the demand for air travel starts to bounce back, we can quickly bring those facilities back into operation to mirror the demands from our airline customers."

He said recovering the confidence of the traveling public is a major initiative that Dubai Airports must ceaselessly pursue.

“It is incredibly important to regain the confidence of every individual traveler so they see the combination of the airlines that we serve and the airports that we operate as safe places for people to travel through towards their destinations,” he said.

Dubai International handled 183,993 flights in 2020, down 51.4 percent, while the average number of passengers per flight fell 20.3 percent to 188. The airport handled 1.9 million tonnes of cargo, down 23.2 percent year on year.