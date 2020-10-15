Dubai-Based Firm Mulls Buying Israel's Third Largest Airline

A Dubai-based business group with interests spanning private aviation, jewellery and diamonds announced that it would be making a bid to purchase Israir, Israel's third-largest airline.

NY Koen Group, founded by Ukrainian businessman Naum Koen, said in a statement that his group is "excited about the potential purchase of Israir and the opportunities this presents" at the upcoming auction.

Koen, said Aero Private Jet, a subsidiary of NY Koen Group, has a great deal of experience in the field of business aviation and sees the purchase of Israir as a chance to expand their services.

"Through the years of experience the company's subsidiary has accrued, and NY Koen Group's reputation in the area, Israir stands to gain a great deal should they succeed in purchasing the company," said Koen.

Founded in 2010, NY Koen Group and its subsidiary companies are involved in sectors including jewellery and diamond manufacturing, private aviation, digital marketing and IT, construction, security, and interior design.

The auction for Israir closes on November 8. So far, the only bid to buy the airline was made by Israeli businessmen Rami Levy and Shalom Haim, who had reportedly offered NIS70 million.

Israir, which is also the biggest tour operator in Israel, is planning to launch flight to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. "NY Koen Group as one of the most trusted, experienced and well-known companies in the area, is in a unique position to develop Israir and allow the airline to expand its operations in the area," Koen said in his statement.

He said the Israeli airline has a reputation for being a one-stop shop for all flights, hotel bookings, transfers and other ground services. Israir, which flies over a million passengers per year on both international and domestic flights, also operates chartered flights to various popular destinations across Europe. Aero Private Jet, which is based in Dubai and Kiev, has been in the business aviation sphere since 2003. "The company cooperates closely with the largest operators and private owners of business jets across the globe and has access to over 7,000 planes and 4,000 airports. The airline is responsible for over 3,200 flights," said Koen.

Aero Private Jet offers a full range of services, helping organise VIP flights for both business and leisure, along with individual customer service.

"Our experienced personal managers will help you plan your flights and all the accompanying services," said Koen.