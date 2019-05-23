Dubai Completes Construction of Expo 2020 Thematic Districts

Construction of Expo 2020 Dubai’s petal-shaped thematic districts is now complete. This marks a significant milestone on the road to welcoming the world to the UAE for 173 days of fun, creativity and inspiration.

More than 100 million working hours have now gone into developing the site, including the completion of all shell and core works for the Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability districts. Final building completion certificates have been received from Dubai Municipality, with all expo-led construction on track to be completed in the year before gates open.

Built by the UAE’s Al-Futtaim Construction and already landscaped with water and shading features, the districts form the largest built-up area of the site and include 86 low-rise buildings that will house dozens of country pavilions, food and beverage outlets, retail, performance spaces and leisure areas.

Each district will be anchored by its own thematic pavilion and connected to the central Al-Wasl Plaza, set to be the next iconic structure of Dubai.

Reem Al-Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation and director-general, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The completion of the thematic districts is a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering an exceptional expo, including world-class design, as part of the UAE leadership’s vision to always achieve the highest standards and to show the world the spirit and creativity of our nation.”

Ahmed Al-Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “This is the year of delivery, and the completion of the three thematic districts is a major construction landmark to be celebrated as we prepare to welcome the world in less than 520 days. It’s exciting to see the site evolve every day, and despite the pace of progress, we remain committed to quality and worker welfare.”