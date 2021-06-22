Dubai Court Approves Arabtec Holding Bankruptcy Request

A Dubai court has approved the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for Arabtec Holding and six of its units.



The court last week approved the liquidation of Arabtec and its six subsidiaries namely, Arabtec Construction Abu Dhabi, Arabtec Construction Dubai, Austrian Arabian Ready Mix Concrete (AAC) and Arabtec Precast, in addition to Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Co (EFECO) Abu Dhabi and EFECO Dubai.



The court appointed a trustee for each of the entities and ordered them to publish the bankruptcy decision of each one, review its debts, deposit a record of its creditors, and conduct all the procedures stipulated under the bankruptcy law, within 35 days, the company said in a stock exchange filing.



The court also instructed each trustee to prepare an initial separate report on the assets of each entity and its rights with third parties.



It stopped all judicial and execution procedures on the companies’ assets until approving the restructuring plan or the lapse of 10 months from the date of the decision to open the bankruptcy proceedings.



The court scheduled the next hearing for July 26.