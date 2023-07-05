Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates groundbreaking waste-to-energy center

ALBAWABA - Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the launch of the first operational phase of the "World's Largest and Most Efficient" waste-to-energy plant in Warsan, with a cost of 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion).

In a tweet, the Crown Prince of Dubai stated, "This phase will provide around 220 megawatts/hour of renewable energy, enough to power approximately 135,000 residential units after processing two million tons of waste annually without any environmental impacts."

The UAE aims to triple the share of renewable energy usage within the next seven years and plans to invest between 150 to 200 billion dirhams during the same period to meet the increasing energy demand in the country due to rapid economic growth. The country plans to raise the contribution of clean energy to 30% of the total energy sources used by 2031. The United Arab Emirates also strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 182 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030.