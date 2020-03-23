Dubai Expo 2020: Organizers to 'Reassess and Adjust' Plans Due to COVID-19

Organizers of the Expo 2020, set to take place in October this year, have said they will “reassess and adjust” preparations as the coronavirus situation develops – but stopped short of saying if the event will be postponed or cancelled.

Dubai is is the host city of the six-month Expo, with the hope of attracting around 25 million visitors.

“As we continue to prepare for this event, we will reassess and adjust planned preparations, as changing circumstances require," organizers said in a statement.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is closely monitoring ongoing developments and taking all sensible precautions to manage and mitigate the risk to everyone involved in the Expo.”

Arab News has contacted the Expo 2020 team and asked for further clarification on whether the event could be postponed or cancelled, and are still waiting for a response.

Every year Dubai hosts hundreds of conferences, cultural and sporting events, but many have been cancelled or postponed including the Dubai World Cup horse race and the Arabian Travel Market expo.