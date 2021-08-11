Dubai Financial Services Regulator Names New CEO

Dubai Financial Services Authority's (DFSA) board of directors has announced the appointment of F. Christopher Calabia as the new CEO, succeeding Bryan Stirewalt.

With 30 years of expertise in various public and not-for-profit sector roles, Calabia (pictured) is an accomplished leader in financial regulations and an expert in banking supervision. Working before at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, he held a variety of specialized policy and supervision roles. Also, he worked in a Senior Advisory position at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Starting his role officially in October, he joins the DFSA to lead its work to promote regulations that enable digital financial inclusion.

Chairman of the DFSA, Fadel Al Ali, commented: ''The DFSA plays a crucial role as the independent financial regulator of the DIFC. As we stand at the cusp of great economic change, we are looking to further build on regulatory best practices and encourage the development of innovative new solutions for markets and investors''.

He added: Chris’s experience, driving innovation in complex environments while maintaining the stability and integrity of financial systems, will further strengthen the DIFC’s standing as a global financial hub. The Board of Directors and I look forward to working with Chris as he builds on the best practices set in place and enhances regulatory capacity at a time of rapid transformation in markets and technology.''