Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group In Talks with Israeli Jewelers to Boost Cooperation

Published December 27th, 2020 - 12:45 GMT
Both delegations also agreed to participate in each other’s exhibitions that will help to diversify their plans towards achieving their developmental goals. (Shutterstock)

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group recently played host to a visiting Israel Jewellers Association (IJA) delegation.

Part of a strong trade mission, the visit aims to acquaint IJA with Dubai’s business environment and competitive advantages and vice versa.

The meeting addressed ways of increasing co-operation between the two bodies, reported state news agnecy Wam.

Both delegations also agreed to participate in each other’s exhibitions that will help to diversify their plans towards achieving their developmental goals, it added. 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

