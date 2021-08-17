Dubai: Gold Prices Rebounds Over Delta Variant Concerns

On Tuesday morning, Dubai gold prices soared an inch higher as Delta variant cases hike and turmoil in Afghanistan led people to safe-haven buying.

The yellow metal hiked 0.01 percent to $1,787.72 per ounce at 9.20 am UAE time.

Gold Price in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K gold prices increased one dirham to Dh216.25 per gram on Tuesday. At the time of writing, 22K at Dh203.25, 21K at Dh194.0, and 18K at Dh166.25 per gram.