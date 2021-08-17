  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Dubai: Gold Prices Rebounds Over Delta Variant Concerns

Dubai: Gold Prices Rebounds Over Delta Variant Concerns

Published August 17th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
Dubai: Gold Prices Rebounds Over Delta Variant Concerns
In the UAE, 24K gold prices increased one dirham to Dh216.25 per gram on Tuesday. At the time of writing, 22K at Dh203.25, 21K at Dh194.0, and 18K at Dh166.25 per gram. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The yellow metal hiked 0.01 percent to $1,787.72 per ounce at 9.20 am UAE time.

On Tuesday morning, Dubai gold prices soared an inch higher as Delta variant cases hike and turmoil in Afghanistan led people to safe-haven buying.

Also ReadDubai: Gold Prices Slip, 24K Trades At Dh2152.50 Per 10 GramDubai: Gold Prices Slip, 24K Trades At Dh2152.50 Per 10 Gram

The yellow metal hiked 0.01 percent to $1,787.72 per ounce at 9.20 am UAE time.

Gold Price in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K gold prices increased one dirham to Dh216.25 per gram on Tuesday. At the time of writing, 22K at Dh203.25, 21K at Dh194.0, and 18K at Dh166.25 per gram.

Tags:UAEDubaiGold Prices in DubaiGold Prices

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...