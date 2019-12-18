Dubai: Hotel Prices Soar for New Year's Eve, Over $29,000 for a Suite!

The prices of rooms and suites have surged in Dubai following a significant increase in bookings for New Year's Eve.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the price of a royal suite in a hotel in Dubai has reached more than Dh 109,000 including fees and taxes. Almost 99 percent of all rooms have already been booked on New Year's Eve, especially in City Center, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, and JBR areas.

The price of suites that have a view on Jumeirah beach has reached over Dh90,000 during the New Year's Eve, while the price for rooms of five stars hotels reached Dh28,000.

Dubai has received approximately 13.5 million visitors during the first 10 months of 2019, the report added.

Hotel officials said that most of the reservations were made from international markets, as the visitors want to spend the night in Dubai. The added that the prices increase according to the rise in reservations.