Dubai airport remains world's busiest

ALBAWABA - Dubai International Airport has retained its top rank as the world's busiest passenger airport for the ninth consecutive year, the World Airport Council said in its annual report.

The report said that the total number of passengers at Dubai airport increased by 127 percent to more than 66 million in 2022, compared with 29.1 million in the previous year.

London Heathrow came second, followed by Amsterdam and Paris in the third and fourth place, respectively.

However, Dubai International came in fifth place in terms of passengers it handled last year. Four U.S. airports topped the list.

The report said the top 10 busiest airports in the world saw an increase of 51.7 percent in the number of passengers last year, compared with 85.9 percent recorded in 2021.

Dubai Airport CEO Paul Griffiths praised his facility's continued success and attributed it to the teamwork and exceptional performance of all stakeholders.